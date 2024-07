الهند.. مومباي تستعد لحفل زفاف ضخم لنجل أغنى رجل في آسيا

The pre-wedding celebrations for #AnantAmbani, son of billionaire #MukeshAmbani, and his fiancée, #RadhikaMerchant, has reportedly led to a surge in hotel occupancy and prices in Mumbai.



➡ In the upscale Bandra-Kurla Complex #BKC, the main hotel properties are fully booked,… pic.twitter.com/jAWHkdtlKB