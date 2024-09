حفظت في مكان آمن لمدة قرن... عملات معدنية تباع بـ"مبلغ خيالي"

Stack's Bowers is offering NGC-certified rarities from the L.E. Bruun collection, including coins of Danish kings in the 17th century. Included are coins of Christian IV (who ruled 1588-1648), Frederik III (1648-1670) and Christian V (1670-1699). See more: https://t.co/dqJllJPcZe pic.twitter.com/onIqC7wxoc