عشرات القتلى جراء صدامات خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في غينيا
قُتل العشرات، يوم الأحد، في اشتباكات بين جماهير خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في مدينة نزيريكوري، جنوب شرق غينيا، وفقًا لما أفاد به مصادر طبية لوكالة "فرانس برس"، وُصفت المشاهد بأنها كانت مليئة بالعنف الشديد.
وقال أحد الأطباء، مشترطًا عدم الكشف عن هويته: "هناك حوالي 100 قتيل"، مشيرًا إلى أن المستشفى المحلي والمشرحة ممتلئان بالجثث. وأكد طبيب آخر سقوط "عشرات القتلى".