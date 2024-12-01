عشرات القتلى جراء صدامات خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في غينيا

عربي
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج المسائي - إعادة
لبنان والعالم
البرنامج الصباحي
عرب بوينت بودكاست
قصة تبدأ بصورة وثم مبلغ مالي، لتنتهي بفضيحة أو انتحار أو جريمة
مرايا العلوم
ثقب الجاذبية في المحيط الهندي ولغز أقوى الأشعة الكونية
مساحة حرة
التصحر يهدد 40% من سكان العالم ويتلف 28 مليون فدان سنويا، فما تداعيات ذلك على الغذائي العالمي؟
عرب بوينت بودكاست
شيخوخة الأنواع ذات الدم البارد والاعتقاد السائد بأن التدهور البيولوجي التدريجي الذي يؤدي إلى نفوق الحيوانات أمر لا مفر منه
المقهى الثقافي
المسار الإبداعي للشاعر والاعلامي الفلسطيني بهاء شحادة
المقهى الثقافي
المسار الإبداعي للشاعر والاعلامي الفلسطيني بهاء شحادة
عرب بوينت بودكاست
مستقبل الحضارات والثقافات.. إلى أين؟
مرايا العلوم
فوتونات الضغط الساحق ووعي الغربان وغابات الفيزياء الحديثة
عرب بوينت بودكاست
شاطر روسيا أخلاقها واحصل على إقامتها
مساحة حرة
التنمر الالكتروني .. ظاهرة تهدد حياة الفتيات في العالم العربي؟
مرايا العلوم
فيروسات القطب الشمالي ومنتجات التخمير الميكروبي وناقوس الفيضانات
ع الموجة مع ايلي
البرنامج المسائي
ملفات ساخنة
هل تفتح مفاوضات جنيف الباب أم إحياء الاتفاق النووي الإيراني؟
صدى الحياة
من يحمي نساء وأطفال السودان من الاغتصاب والاختطاف والاستعباد الجنسي؟
عالم سبوتنيك
حزب الله يؤكد التنسيق مع الجيش اللبناني لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، و القوات السورية تواصل صد الهجمات الإرهابية في حلب وإدلب
لبنان والعالم
البرنامج الصباحي - اعادة
ع الموجة مع ايلي
البرنامج المسائي - إعادة
لبنان والعالم
البرنامج الصباحي
عرب بوينت بودكاست
الجوع يفتك باليمنيين
المقهى الثقافي
المسار الإبداعي للشاعرة اللبنانية إلدا مزرعاني
عرب بوينت بودكاست
تغير المناخ والهجرات الجماعية وعالم أحياء الكيمياء وقتلته الثورة
مرايا العلوم
مصانع بروتين خارج الخلية الحية للمرة الأولى وسديم الجبار المفسر لدورة ولادة النجم
ملفات ساخنة
هل تفتح مفاوضات جنيف الباب أم إحياء الاتفاق النووي الإيراني؟
مرايا العلوم
ثقب الجاذبية في المحيط الهندي ولغز أقوى الأشعة الكونية
صدى الحياة
من يحمي نساء وأطفال السودان من الاغتصاب والاختطاف والاستعباد الجنسي؟
قوانين الاقتصاد
خبير: كازاخستان مكمل اقتصادي لروسيا
ع الموجة مع ايلي
البرنامج المسائي
الإنسان والثقافة
للمرة الأولى.. مشاركة عربية في المسابقة العالمية للموسيقيين الشباب في موسكو
شؤون عسكرية
خبير: الجبهات الشمالية الغربية في سوريا تشتعل من جديد بأوامر قتالية صدرت من الجانب الإسرائيلي
عالم سبوتنيك
لافروف ونظيره التركي يؤكدان ضرورة تنسيق الجهود لاستقرار الوضع في سوريا، محادثات بين مصر وإسرائيل لإعادة فتح معبر رفح
لبنان والعالم
البرنامج الصباحي - اعادة
عشرات القتلى جراء صدامات خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في غينيا
عشرات القتلى جراء صدامات خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في غينيا
قُتل العشرات، يوم الأحد، في اشتباكات بين جماهير خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في مدينة نزيريكوري، جنوب شرق غينيا، وفقًا لما أفاد به مصادر طبية لوكالة "فرانس برس"،... 01.12.2024, سبوتنيك عربي
وقال أحد الأطباء، مشترطًا عدم الكشف عن هويته: "هناك حوالي 100 قتيل"، مشيرًا إلى أن المستشفى المحلي والمشرحة ممتلئان بالجثث. وأكد طبيب آخر سقوط "عشرات القتلى".
عشرات القتلى جراء صدامات خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في غينيا

23:00 GMT 01.12.2024
قُتل العشرات، يوم الأحد، في اشتباكات بين جماهير خلال مباراة لكرة القدم في مدينة نزيريكوري، جنوب شرق غينيا، وفقًا لما أفاد به مصادر طبية لوكالة "فرانس برس"، وُصفت المشاهد بأنها كانت مليئة بالعنف الشديد.
وقال أحد الأطباء، مشترطًا عدم الكشف عن هويته: "هناك حوالي 100 قتيل"، مشيرًا إلى أن المستشفى المحلي والمشرحة ممتلئان بالجثث. وأكد طبيب آخر سقوط "عشرات القتلى".
