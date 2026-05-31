انفجار نيزك فوق أمريكا بقوة تعادل 300 طن من المتفجرات... فيديو
#MeteorSighting: Eyewitnesses in New England and @NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite reported a bright fireball on Saturday, May 30, at 2:06 p.m EDT accompanied by a loud noise. The meteor appears to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles over northeast MA and southeast NH. The energy…— NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) May 30, 2026
#MeteorSighting: Eyewitnesses in New England and @NOAA’s GOES-19 satellite reported a bright fireball on Saturday, May 30, at 2:06 p.m EDT accompanied by a loud noise. The meteor appears to have fragmented at an altitude of 40 miles over northeast MA and southeast NH. The energy…— NASA Space Alerts (@NASASpaceAlerts) May 30, 2026
Meteor explodes over Massachusetts, NASA confirms natural material— Yashika Suri (@Yashika10614068) May 31, 2026
A meteor traveling at approx.120700 kms/h fragmented about 60kms above Massachusetts. The event released energy equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which was enough to cause loud booms heard across the region.… pic.twitter.com/wLsLiikFHZ
Meteor explodes over Massachusetts, NASA confirms natural material— Yashika Suri (@Yashika10614068) May 31, 2026
A meteor traveling at approx.120700 kms/h fragmented about 60kms above Massachusetts. The event released energy equivalent to about 300 tons of TNT, which was enough to cause loud booms heard across the region.… pic.twitter.com/wLsLiikFHZ