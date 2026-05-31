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بث مباشر
https://sarabic.ae/20260531/انفجار-نيزك-فوق-أمريكا-بقوة-تعادل-300-طن-من-المتفجرات-فيديو-1113909937.html
انفجار نيزك فوق أمريكا بقوة تعادل 300 طن من المتفجرات... فيديو
انفجار نيزك فوق أمريكا بقوة تعادل 300 طن من المتفجرات... فيديو
سبوتنيك عربي
أعلنت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا"، اليوم الأحد، رصد كرة نارية نيزكية ساطعة اخترقت أجواء شمال شرق أمريكا، قبل أن تتفتت في طبقات الغلاف الجوي العليا، متسببةً... 31.05.2026, سبوتنيك عربي
2026-05-31T12:22+0000
2026-05-31T12:22+0000
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وأوضحت الوكالة أن الحدث وقع، بعد ظهر أمس السبت، وتم رصده من قبل شهود عيان، إلى جانب أحد الأقمار الصناعية التابعة للإدارة الوطنية الأمريكية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي. ووفقا للبيانات الأولية، تفكك النيزك على ارتفاع يقارب 64 كيلومترا فوق شمال شرق ولاية ماساتشوستس وجنوب شرق ولاية نيوهامبشاير، مطلقًا طاقة قدّرت بما يعادل نحو 300 طن من مادة "تي إن تي" الشديدة الانفجار. وأشارت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية إلى أن النيازك تتحرك بسرعات تفوق سرعة الصوت، ما يؤدي إلى توليد موجات ضغط قوية أثناء احتراقها وتفتتها في الغلاف الجوي، وهو ما يفسر الدوي الهائل الذي سمع في المنطقة عقب انفجار النيزك.
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الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية, العالم, أخبار العالم الآن, الأخبار
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انفجار نيزك فوق أمريكا بقوة تعادل 300 طن من المتفجرات... فيديو

12:22 GMT 31.05.2026
© Fotolia / James Thewنيزك يقترب من الأرض
نيزك يقترب من الأرض - سبوتنيك عربي, 1920, 31.05.2026
© Fotolia / James Thew
تابعنا عبر
أعلنت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية "ناسا"، اليوم الأحد، رصد كرة نارية نيزكية ساطعة اخترقت أجواء شمال شرق أمريكا، قبل أن تتفتت في طبقات الغلاف الجوي العليا، متسببةً في دوي قوي سمع في عدد من المناطق.
وأوضحت الوكالة أن الحدث وقع، بعد ظهر أمس السبت، وتم رصده من قبل شهود عيان، إلى جانب أحد الأقمار الصناعية التابعة للإدارة الوطنية الأمريكية للمحيطات والغلاف الجوي.
ووفقا للبيانات الأولية، تفكك النيزك على ارتفاع يقارب 64 كيلومترا فوق شمال شرق ولاية ماساتشوستس وجنوب شرق ولاية نيوهامبشاير، مطلقًا طاقة قدّرت بما يعادل نحو 300 طن من مادة "تي إن تي" الشديدة الانفجار.
وأشارت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية إلى أن النيازك تتحرك بسرعات تفوق سرعة الصوت، ما يؤدي إلى توليد موجات ضغط قوية أثناء احتراقها وتفتتها في الغلاف الجوي، وهو ما يفسر الدوي الهائل الذي سمع في المنطقة عقب انفجار النيزك.
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