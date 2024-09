هالاند يعادل رقم رونالدو ويكتب سطرا جديدا في تاريخ غوارديولا

Most goals scored for Pep Guardiola:



◎ 211 - Lionel Messi

◎ 124 - Sergio Aguero

◎ 120 - Raheem Sterling

◉ 100 - Erling Haaland



It's taken the Norwegian just 105 games to reach his century for Man City. 🤖