مشهد صادم... طفلة تهوي من عربة تزلج على ارتفاع شاهق

مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج المسائي - إعادة
03:30 GMT
150 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج الصباحي
06:00 GMT
183 د
مرايا العلوم
لغز تباطؤ الزمن في حالات الوعي المتغيرة وندرة التوائم
09:18 GMT
29 د
عرب بوينت بودكاست
كيف يمكن التعافي من اضطراب ما بعد الصدمة؟
09:47 GMT
13 د
من الملعب
مانشستر يونايتد يخطف نقطة من الأنفيلد وريال مدريد يتصدر
10:03 GMT
27 د
مساحة حرة
الضفة الغربية.. عمليات عسكرية وخطط إسرائيلية لتسريع مخططات الضم
10:31 GMT
30 د
صدى الحياة
عائلة "الفرقاني" الجزائرية تربط الجسور المعلقة بموسيقى المالوف القسنطيني
11:32 GMT
28 د
لقاء سبوتنيك
سوريا وتحديات بناء دولة جديدة بكل مؤسساتها مع ترقب محيطها العربي والدولي
12:03 GMT
57 د
مساحة حرة
العالم العربي في قبضة التغير المناخي
13:29 GMT
31 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج المسائي
14:00 GMT
183 د
بلا قيود
خبير: تركيا تضغط على "قسد" للقبول بحل سياسي
17:03 GMT
59 د
لقاء سبوتنيك
اليمن بين زيادة وتيرة التصعيد مع إسرائيل وتوقف محاولات حل الأزمة اليمنية
18:03 GMT
59 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج الصباحي - اعادة
19:03 GMT
117 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج الصباحي - اعادة
21:00 GMT
34 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج المسائي - إعادة
03:30 GMT
150 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج الصباحي
06:00 GMT
183 د
لقاء سبوتنيك
اليمن بين زيادة وتيرة التصعيد مع إسرائيل وتوقف محاولات حل الأزمة اليمنية
10:03 GMT
56 د
مساحة حرة
الأهمية الاقتصادية للربط الكهربائي بين الأردن والعراق
11:03 GMT
29 د
من الملعب
مانشستر يونايتد يخطف نقطة من الأنفيلد وريال مدريد يتصدر
11:33 GMT
27 د
مساحة حرة
التنمر الالكتروني .. ظاهرة تهدد حياة الفتيات في العالم العربي؟
12:03 GMT
18 د
الإنسان والثقافة
الأدب الروسي امتد بعيدا لكل بلاد العالم وأصبح الأكثر تأثيرا عالميا
12:21 GMT
30 د
مرايا العلوم
موجات الجاذبية والثقوب السوداء الضئيلة والتغيرات المناخية وهجرات البشر الأوائل
12:50 GMT
10 د
المقهى الثقافي
حوار مع الشاعر العراقي رضا جعفر
13:29 GMT
16 د
عرب بوينت بودكاست
مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي متهمة بالتأثير سلبا على الصحة العقلية
13:46 GMT
14 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج المسائي
14:00 GMT
183 د
حصاد الأسبوع
خبير: الحرب ستقف وسيأتي زيلينسكي زاحفا ولو متأخرا بالنسبة له وللأطراف التي تدعمه
17:03 GMT
59 د
ملفات ساخنة
العنوان: هل تدخل إسرائيل في حرب مباشرة مع تركيا؟
18:03 GMT
29 د
صدى الحياة
باحث اجتماعي: ميلاد السيد المسيح رمزا للأمل والمحبة والتسامح والوحدة بين الفلسطينيين
18:33 GMT
30 د
مدار الليل والنهار
البرنامج الصباحي - اعادة
19:03 GMT
117 د
أمساليوم
بث مباشر
مجتمع
تابع آخر الأخبار عن القضايا الاجتماعية والفعاليات الثقافية في دول الوطن العربي والعالم. تعرف على آخر أخبار المجتمع، قصص إنسانية، وتقارير مصورة عن حياة المجتمع.
مشهد صادم... طفلة تهوي من عربة تزلج على ارتفاع شاهق
مشهد صادم... طفلة تهوي من عربة تزلج على ارتفاع شاهق
سبوتنيك عربي
رصد مقطع فيديو متداول لحظات صادمة لطفلة تهوي من مصعد تزلج في إحدى المنتجعات السياحية في الصين. 09.01.2025, سبوتنيك عربي
كان المصعد على ارتفاع نحو 40 قدما ( 12 مترا) عندما سقطت منه الطفلة، فوق مكان به أشجار صنوبر مغطاة بالثلوج.وهرع رواد المنتجع القريبين من الحادث إلى موقع سقوط الطفلة حيث نقلوا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.ورغم سقوطها من ارتفاع كبير إلا أن الطفلة كانت محظوظة لأنها لم تصب بإصابات خطيرة، بفضل الثلوج التي كانت منتشرة في المكان.
الصين
مشهد صادم... طفلة تهوي من عربة تزلج على ارتفاع شاهق

رصد مقطع فيديو متداول لحظات صادمة لطفلة تهوي من مصعد تزلج في إحدى المنتجعات السياحية في الصين.
كان المصعد على ارتفاع نحو 40 قدما ( 12 مترا) عندما سقطت منه الطفلة، فوق مكان به أشجار صنوبر مغطاة بالثلوج.
وهرع رواد المنتجع القريبين من الحادث إلى موقع سقوط الطفلة حيث نقلوا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
ورغم سقوطها من ارتفاع كبير إلا أن الطفلة كانت محظوظة لأنها لم تصب بإصابات خطيرة، بفضل الثلوج التي كانت منتشرة في المكان.
