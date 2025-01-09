مشهد صادم... طفلة تهوي من عربة تزلج على ارتفاع شاهق
17:04 GMT 09.01.2025 (تم التحديث: 17:33 GMT 09.01.2025)
© Getty Images / VCG / Contributorمنتجع تزلج في الصين
© Getty Images / VCG / Contributor
تابعنا عبر
رصد مقطع فيديو متداول لحظات صادمة لطفلة تهوي من مصعد تزلج في إحدى المنتجعات السياحية في الصين.
كان المصعد على ارتفاع نحو 40 قدما ( 12 مترا) عندما سقطت منه الطفلة، فوق مكان به أشجار صنوبر مغطاة بالثلوج.
A 7-8-year-old child fell from a cable car on Wednesday at a Zhangjiakou ski resort, prompting onlookers to shout, "Don't fall!" Thankfully, the child showed no visible injuries and has been taken to the hospital for further checks. 🙏 #Zhangjiakou #Ski #news #heibei #resort pic.twitter.com/hewmbxti7J— Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) January 8, 2025
وهرع رواد المنتجع القريبين من الحادث إلى موقع سقوط الطفلة حيث نقلوا إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.
(Zhangjiakou City in China 🇨🇳) Video footage captured the horrifying moment a child dangled from the bottom of a ski lift at a holiday resort before falling 40ft into the snow-covered slope below.— MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) January 8, 2025
Holidaymakers spotted the youngster dangling from an ascending cable car chair pic.twitter.com/RON8En7OTD
ورغم سقوطها من ارتفاع كبير إلا أن الطفلة كانت محظوظة لأنها لم تصب بإصابات خطيرة، بفضل الثلوج التي كانت منتشرة في المكان.