مستوطنون يعتدون على مخرج فلسطيني حائز على جائزة أوسكار... فيديو

The horror



This is when Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the Oscar-winning film 'No Other Land,' was arrested by the @IDF IDF after he was beaten and injured in the Palestinian 🇵🇸 village of Susya in Hebron where dozens of Israeli 🇮🇱 settlers raided houses in the village, threw… https://t.co/cziMTWxdsy pic.twitter.com/JjeMyXNsSJ