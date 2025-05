رونالدو يثير جدلا واسعا حول مستقبله مع "النصر" السعودي بعبارة "لقد انتهى هذا الفصل"

🚨🗣️ Before the match vs Al-Fateh, #CR7 informed members of the PIF that he had no intention of continuing with #AlNassr.



🔁 As revealed on @TEAMtalk, despite a verbal agreement to renew reached weeks ago, the 🇵🇹 has reconsidered his future after the ACL Elite semifinal loss. https://t.co/rXvGaWbckS pic.twitter.com/2mYLE2fIxW