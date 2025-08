مشهد مرعب... بركان يثور في إندونيسيا ويقذف رماده إلى ارتفاع 10 كيلومترات

🚨 Indonesia's Lewotobi Laki-Laki has erupted. You can see the volcanic lightning too 🌋⚡️👀



An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Nusa Tenggara occurred at 20:48 WITA. The ash column was observed to reach approximately 10,000 meters above the summit (±11,584 meters… pic.twitter.com/b8fjvP6rT9