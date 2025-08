إصابة طائرة ركاب إسبانية بأضرار بالغة بعد اصطدامها بطائر أثناء الإقلاع... فيديو وصور

Iberia Airbus A321 XLR Suffers Bird Strike Damage

A two-month-old Iberia Airbus A321-253NY XLR (MSN 12375 / EC-OOJ) sustained damage to its right engine from a bird strike while operating flight IB579 to Paris (ORY) earlier today.

📸 by @ivancp25 pic.twitter.com/J7vk430CaR