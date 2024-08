انهيار البورصة الأمريكية... هبوط اضطراري يضرب أسواق المال العالمية

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Aug 04, 2024, 11:07 PM ET )



STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP! pic.twitter.com/cFBcQx51cg