صحفي أيرلندي: أولئك الذين يدعون إلى شن ضربات ضد روسيا يختبئون في المخابئ

The "Experts" telling you Russia has "No Red Lines"



Are the same people who told you



"Russia's losing"

"Russia's out of Missiles"

"Russia's broke"

"Puitn's dying"

"Navalnys revolution"

"Russia's isolated"

"Sanctions work"



They've lied about everything else. They're lying now pic.twitter.com/mJ7WtbRjwt