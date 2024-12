بعد محمد صلاح.. "ليفربول" يواجه أزمة جديدة مع أحد أبرز لاعبيه

🚨 Liverpool are £100,000-a-week short on persuading Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new five-year deal.



They have offered a £70,000 pay-rise on his current £180,000-a-week wages. But the full-back is holding out for £350,000-a-week.



(Source: @TheSunFootball) pic.twitter.com/TfmD5CXomw