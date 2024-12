"بطلقة في الرأس"... مرشحة للكونغرس الأمريكي تطالب بإعدام المهاجرين غير الشرعيين... فيديو

blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560">

NEW: Texas Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez releases video demonstrating the punishment she wants for illegal aliens who k*ll Americans.



"It's that simple: public executions for any illegal that r*pes or k*lls an American."@ValentinaForUSA pic.twitter.com/P0BzoVhaxN

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2024