بث مباشر... ترامب في الكنيست.. نتنياهو: أنت أعظم صديق لإسرائيل
أمساليوم
بث مباشر
مصدرون من موسكو يجرون أكثر من 60 اجتماعا خلال مهمة تجارية في الكويت
مصدرون من موسكو يجرون أكثر من 60 اجتماعا خلال مهمة تجارية في الكويت
سبوتنيك عربي
مصدرون من موسكو يجرون أكثر من 60 اجتماعا خلال مهمة تجارية في الكويت

11:32 GMT 13.10.2025

أفاد نائب عمدة موسكو لشؤون النقل والصناعة، مكسيم ليكسوتوف، بأن شركات موسكو الموجهة نحو التصدير أجرت أكثر من 60 لقاء مع شركاء أجانب خلال بعثة أعمال دولية في الكويت، حيث عرضت 6 شركات صناعية منتجاتها، مما يعزز الروابط التجارية مع دول الخليج.
وقال ليكسوتوف: "بناءً على توجيهات عمدة موسكو، سيرغي سوبيانين، تطور المدينة علاقاتها التجارية والاقتصادية مع الدول الصديقة، وتعد دول الخليج العربي منطقة استراتيجية بالنسبة لنا. وبحلول نهاية النصف الأول من عام 2025، ارتفع حجم التبادل التجاري بين موسكو ودول الخليج بنسبة 50%".
وأضاف: "منذ بداية عام 2025، نفذ المركز بعثتين تجاريتين دوليتين إلى دول الخليج العربي، ونظم مشاركة شركات زراعية روسية موجهة نحو التصدير في معرض الغذاء السعودي، أحد أكبر معارض الأغذية في العالم. وبحلول نهاية العام، نخطط لبعثات تجارية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة".
