مصدرون من موسكو يجرون أكثر من 60 اجتماعا خلال مهمة تجارية في الكويت
أفاد نائب عمدة موسكو لشؤون النقل والصناعة، مكسيم ليكسوتوف، بأن شركات موسكو الموجهة نحو التصدير أجرت أكثر من 60 لقاء مع شركاء أجانب خلال بعثة أعمال دولية في الكويت، حيث عرضت 6 شركات صناعية منتجاتها، مما يعزز الروابط التجارية مع دول الخليج.
وقال ليكسوتوف: "بناءً على توجيهات عمدة موسكو، سيرغي سوبيانين، تطور المدينة علاقاتها التجارية والاقتصادية مع الدول الصديقة، وتعد دول الخليج العربي منطقة استراتيجية بالنسبة لنا. وبحلول نهاية النصف الأول من عام 2025، ارتفع حجم التبادل التجاري بين موسكو ودول الخليج بنسبة 50%".
وأضاف: "يمثل تنظيم البعثة التجارية الدولية إلى الكويت خطوة أخرى نحو تعزيز مكانة موسكو في المنطقة، وعقب هذه الفعالية، عقدت 6 شركات صناعية موجهة نحو التصدير في العاصمة أكثر من 60 اجتماعا مع شركاء أجانب محتملين".
وخلال مهمة العمل التجارية، توصلت شركة "إنتيريو غراند بلس"، المصنعة للديكورات الداخلية المصممة يدويا، إلى اتفاق مع شركة هندسية واستشارات كويتية متعددة التخصصات لتوريد أول شحنة من الأثاث المصنوع في موسكو. وفي الوقت نفسه، وبعد مفاوضات مع شركة إنشاءات كويتية تصمم وتنفذ عقارات فاخرة بتشطيبات داخلية في مدينة الكويت ومدن أخرى في جميع أنحاء البلاد، أعرب الطرفان عن عزمهما على مواصلة تعاونهما.
وقدمت شركة "كروموس أفتوماتيزاتسيا"، المصنعة لأجهزة التحليل الحديثة ومقرها موسكو، عرضا تقديميا لأنظمتها الكروماتوغرافية لشركائها الكويتيين، وتستخدم هذه الأنظمة للمراقبة المستمرة للتركيب النوعي والكمي للغازات والسوائل، وهي مطلوبة بشدة في صناعات النفط والغاز والبتروكيماويات. أعربت الشركة الكويتية، المُتخصصة في تطوير حقول الغاز وبناء وصيانة خطوط أنابيب الغاز، عن اهتمامها باستخدام الأنظمة الروسية الصنع في منشآتها.
وأشاد الشركاء الدوليون بشدة بمنتجات شركة "أرغوس-إم"، المصنعة لوحدات الإضاءة المتنقلة ومقرها موسكو. وكانت الحلول ذاتية التشغيل التي تعمل بالطاقة الشمسية محل اهتمام خاص، وهذه المنتجات مطلوبة بشدة في الكويت، حيث يقتصر العمل على ساعات الليل أثناء البناء الصيفي.
وصرح أناتولي غاربوزوف، وزير حكومة موسكو ورئيس إدارة الاستثمار والسياسة الصناعية، قائلاً: "يدعم متخصصون من مركز دعم الصادرات في موسبروم الصناعيين في موسكو في جميع مراحل نشاطهم الاقتصادي الخارجي، ويروجون لمنتجاتهم في الخارج".
وأضاف: "منذ بداية عام 2025، نفذ المركز بعثتين تجاريتين دوليتين إلى دول الخليج العربي، ونظم مشاركة شركات زراعية روسية موجهة نحو التصدير في معرض الغذاء السعودي، أحد أكبر معارض الأغذية في العالم. وبحلول نهاية العام، نخطط لبعثات تجارية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة".
