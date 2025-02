تحطم طائرة في البيرو وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص... فيديو

pic.twitter.com/0rK3DsQdOS #Aproximidad #BREAKING #PERU #LIMA



🔴 PERU :📹 A PLANE CRASHED INTO AN EMPTY HOUSE IN SAN BARTOLO, SOUTH OF LIMA



At least 2 people injured.

The pilot and co-pilot were saved, though their current condition remains unclear.#Ultimahora #PlaneCrash #Acc…