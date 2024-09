تقرير: هل تدخلت أمريكا في هجوم "بيجر حزب الله" في لبنان؟

📟⚡️Explosive Pagers in Lebanon have wounded hundreds people today, is the US Air Force behind the attack ?



- It happened not even 20 hours after the 1st ever USAF EC-130H Compass Call flight since october 2023.



- The EC-130H carries hardware and software that give the ability… https://t.co/YS6vRfDKWF pic.twitter.com/tCstYXszQQ